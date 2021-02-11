Aahana Kumra Starrer 'Bawri Chhori' Film's Release Date Announced

Bollywood actor Aahana Kumra has wooed the audience with her performance in Khuda Haafiz wherein she starred alongside Vidyut Jammwal. The actor is now gearing up for the release of her upcoming drama-comedy film Bawri Chhori. The release date of the film has finally been announced. Read ahead to know Aahana Kumra’s Bawri Chhori release date.

Aahana Kumra’s Bari Chhori release date announced

In a media statement, the release date of Bawri Chhori was announced as February 14, 2021, on Valentine’s Day. The plot of the movie revolves around a lady named Radhika who treads out to seek revenge against her worst partner. Radhika is looking for her husband in London and is desperate to find out the truth. It is going to be available for streaming on Eros Now.

The film is directed by Akhilesh Jaiswal. Bawri Chhori casts Vikram Kochhar, Rumana Molla and Niki Walia. The film promises several twists and turns but all with a dash of humour. It will also bring forward a fresh perspective towards life with the interesting characters in the movie.

Aahana Kumra’s Instagram gives a sneak-peek into her life. She often shares pictures and videos of her personal and professional life. She recently took to Instagram to share a song from her film Bawri Chhori titled as Kyun Jaage which is available for streaming on YouTube.

Aahana Kumra started her acting stint with appearances in advertisements. She then bagged a prominent role in the television series Yudh which also starred Amitabh Bachchan. In the series, she played the role of his daughter. She later went on to star in Agent Raghav - Crime Branch, a crime thriller show starring opposite Sharad Kelkar.

Aahana made her Bollywood debut with the 2013 film Sona Spa which also starred Nasiruddin Shah. Some of her other notable Bollywood movies are The Blueberry Hunt, Lipstick Under My Burkha, The Accidental Prime Minister and Shamshera. Aahana also starred in some of the most popular web series like Inside Edge, Rangbaaz, Bombers, Marzi and Sandwiched Forever. She is also going to star in the Madhur Bhandarkar film India Lockdown which will shed light on the struggles of people who suffered when the lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic was imposed. She also shared the poster of the film on Instagram.

