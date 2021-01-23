Aahana Kumra Roped In For Madhur Bhandarkar's Next Titled 'India Lockdown'

Actress Aahana Kumra is all set to collaborate with ace filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar for his upcoming film 'India Lockdown'. Portraying the role of a pilot in the film, Aahana will be seen sharing the screen space with Prateik Babbar, Sai Tamhankar, Shweta Basu Prasad and Prakash Belawadi, amongst others. She shared the details about her character and the story of the film. Read further to know more about the story and the character.

'India Lockdown'

Giving further deets about her character in the film, Aahana said, "I'm playing a pilot who's stuck in her house in Mumbai during the lockdown period and doesn't get to travel and live her usual life. During this phase, she truly understands the meaning of relationships through the loneliness that she experiences."

She further added, "It's a very interesting space for me to be in. I've always admired Mr Madhur Bhandarkar and his work. I'm very thrilled to be a part of a story like this and really looking forward to the process of filming this movie. I will be shooting in Mumbai soon in one house, so let's hope it turns out to be fabulous and I will give it my best."

Earlier, the actor took to her Instagram to share a poster of the movie. While sharing the poster, she talked about the great start to the New year. She also mentioned that the shoot for the same will start from next week. Check out the post.

On the work front

On the professional front, Aahana was last seen in Sandwiched Forever. She was also seen opposite Vidyut Jammwal in the movie Khuda Haafiz. She played the character of Tamena Hamid and the movie was released on Disney+Hotstar. The movie revolved around a young man trying to rescue his wife who was kidnapped by human traffickers. She will also feature in the remake of the famous French television drama 'Call My Agent!'. Other than this, the actor recently made her big podcast debut for Spotify, titled 'I Hear You', the new audio-web series is already trending on social media.

(With inputs from PR handout)

