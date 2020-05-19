Aahana Kumra Meets Parents After Two Months Amid Coronavirus Lockdown, Read Details

The nationwide lockdown to control the Coronavirus COVID-19 has cooped people indoors. While many are safe with their family, a few are praying for the well-being of their family as they are unable to be with them. Being one of them, actor Ahana Kumra was also staying apart from her parents. Recently, when she reunited with them after two months, Aahana Kumra expressed her happiness during an interview with a leading news portal. She also shared a photo on her social media wall to share the news. Read on to know more.

Aahana Kumar talks about the reunion with parents

Interestingly, a leading news portal published a report quoting Aahana Kumra. In the interview, the actor revealed the sequence of events she experienced during the lockdown. Calling it 'not as dramatic as it may have sounded' she said that earlier in March (2020), she visited her sister's home in Ghatkopar from Andheri. She said that the driver dropped her and took the car back. Due to which, Kumra could not drive back to her house to be with her parents, and was not keen on having her elderly parents drive all the way.

She shared that her parents are above 65. Her dad said that he will come, but he had undergone three surgeries, and her mom was not confident about driving, she added. However, Kumra's mother made up her mind and took permission to pick Aahana.

Re-visiting her sister's home, the Lipstick Under My Burqua actor said that her sister is a working mother, with a three-year-old baby. Calling work from home a joke, Aahana said that there were no fixed working hours for her sister. Again while expressing her concern for her parents, she said that upon her reunion with them, Kumra made sure that let her mother does not touch her. But, eventually, her mother asked her to start exercising yoga and now they have fixed a routine.

Apart from the interview, a few days back, the 35-year-old actor shared a slideshow on her social media wall. The photo featured Aahana along with her mother. Instagramming the photos, she wrote a penned a heartwarming caption for her mother and wished her belated Mother's Day.

Check out her post below:

