'Marzi' Review: Aahana Kumra And Rajeev Khandelwal Starrer Is Riveting Till Very End

Marzi is a thriller and crime web series which is currently streaming on the OTT platform Voot Select. The show stars Aahana Kumra and Rajeev Khandelwal in the lead roles. Marzi started streaming on Voot from March 3, 2020. Marzi is based on the novel 'Liar' which is written by the BAFTA and Emmy nominated Jack and Harry Williams.

Marzi revolves around a school teacher Sameera Chauhan ( Aahana Kumra) who accuses Anurag Saraswat (Rajeev Khandelwal) of raping her while on a date. What follows is a web of lies and betrayals which leaves everyone conflicted on who is speaking the truth. This edgy thriller flick is bound to keep you encapsulated and hooked on till the end, leaving you wanting for more.

Plot of Marzi

The story is set amidst the picturesque locales of Shimla wherein Sameera Reddy, a cheerful school teacher is all set to give love a shot again after an ugly breakup with her fiance Nitin (Rajeev Siddhartha). She agrees to go on a dinner date with the charming and respectable surgeon Anurag Saraswat but which soon turns out to be a nightmare for her. Sameera wakes up to find out that she is sexually assaulted and is convinced that Anurag is the culprit.

She seeks the help of her sister Isha (Shivani Tanksale) along with police officials Subodh (Vivek Mushran) and Rashmi (Pavleen Gujral). But the path to seek justice is not easy for her. Both Sameera and Anurag have to lock horns with each other to prove their truth and innocence in front of the world.

The Good

The biggest highlight of Marzi is the engaging and riveting plotline which will keep the viewers at the edge of their seats. The performances of the lead cast, Aahana Kumra, and Rajeev Khandelwal along with Pavleen Gujral as well as Vivek Mushran add to the realism of the story. The cinematography which captures the beautiful locales of Shimla along with the background score is also a thing to look out for.

The Bad

The series comes across as a bit dragged in some parts which add to the tedious length. The complex plot revolving around Anurag's teenage son and Sameera's sister's illicit extra-marital affair could have been shortened a bit.

Final Thoughts

The screenplay and the intricate nuances captured by director Anil Senior along with the detailed writing by Radhika Anand is also a huge plus point for the web series. Overall, Marzi can be on your bucket list to binge on during this ongoing quarantine phase. The edgy and riveting story along with the intense performances will not disappoint. Barring the few cons, watch Marzi to experience an intriguing and compelling thriller.

