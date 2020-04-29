Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Akshay Kumar And Others Collaborate For COVID-19 Fundraiser

The Coronavirus pandemic has infected more than 3 million people in the world with more than 30,000 positive cases in India, crushing the healthcare community of the country. To spread awareness about the situation, Bollywood celebrities have now come out in support of the frontline workers, who are facing the brunt of the on-going global catastrophe. Recently, it was announced that filmmakers Zoya Akhtar and Karan Johar have now taken charge of the situation, as the duo has decided to put together ‘I for India’, a concert, paying an ode to the frontline workers and raise funds for 'Give India Foundation', supporting those who are displaced by the novel Coronavirus.

If the reports are to be believed, Bollywood actors like Hrithik Roshan, Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, and Anushka Sharma, among others will come together to perform a special act and help Karan Johar and Zoya Akhtar to raise funds. The special act will pay tribute to the frontline workers and essential service providers working tirelessly to curb the spread of the virus. Reportedly, Karan and Zoya have been coordinating with the actors for over weeks now and have got almost everyone under the project.

As per reports, each actor will perform and record their respective acts and will send it across to the filmmakers, who in turn, will put it up for a fundraiser. The 2 hour-long special act will be aired on Facebook to raise funds across the globe through the Facebook Donate button. Besides Bollywood stars, Hollywood biggies like Will Smith, Jonas Brothers and Bryan Adams, too, have been roped in.

Other Bollywood biggies who have donated for the frontline workers

Actor Vidya Balan came out in support of the healthcare workers and pledged to provide nearly 1000 PPE’s to the frontline workers. As seen in a video message shared in her Instagram handle, Vidya Balan spoke about the scarcity of PPEs and how it can crush the healthcare community in the country. The actor also revealed that she will personally thank people with a video message, recognising their generosity.

Following co-star Salman Khan's footsteps, Katrina Kaif took to her Instagram handle to pledge ger support to the daily wage earners of Maharashtra. Katrina Kaif, through her brand Kay Beauty, has partnered with De'Haat Foundation to aid the workers hit by the nationwide lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

