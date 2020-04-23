'Time Machine': Still From Aamir Khan & Raveena Tandon's Film Makes Grover Go Back In Time

Aamir Khan and Raveena Tandon were in for a surprise when Gulshan Grover shared a still from one of their unreleased films. In this Instagram post, Gulshan Grover is posing alongside Aamir. The film was reportedly titled Time Machine, and Raveena Tandon was the leading lady.

Gulshan Grover shares unseen still from Aamir & Raveena’s film

The Coronavirus lockdown has led to celebrities constantly keeping their fans updated on social media. Many celebrities are posting throwback pictures on social media and sharing some personal stories through these pictures. Now, the latest actor to jump on this trend is Gulshan Grover.

Gulshan Grover recently took to Instagram and shared a throwback picture from his unreleased film Time Machine. Gulshan Grover also shared some before details about his film. In his Instagram post, he is posing alongside actor Aamir Khan.

Both actors are dressed in shiny vintage suits. This monochrome picture also spilled a major detail. This unreleased film titled Time Machine also starred actor Raveena Tandon alongside Aamir Khan and Gulshan Grover. He further added that the film was directed by Shekhar Kapur.

In this post, Gulshan Grover wrote, “Aamir Khan @_aamirkhaan and me in an unfinished film #TimeMachine, directed by @ShekharKapur. Raveena Tandon @Officialraveenatandon was the leading lady.” Take a look at Gulshan Grover’s throwback post here.

Talking about Gulshan Grover's professional life, he will be next seen alongside Akshay Kumar in the film Sooryavanshi. The film was in its promotional phase, but its release was postponed due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. He will be also seen in Mahesh Bhatt directed Sadak 2. Gulshan Grover's Time Machine castmate i.e. Aamir Khan will be seen in the film Laal Singh Chhada. He will be sharing screenspace with his Talaash co-star Kareena Kapoor Khan in the film.

