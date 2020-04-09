When Aamir Khan & Pooja Bedi Got Uncomfortable While Shooting A Steamy Scene; Read

Aamir Khan is among the most influential actors in the Indian film industry. His immersive roles have earned him both critical and audience acclaim. The actor never fails to deliver his best performance whether it would be in a comedic role or an intense one. In the 90s, Aamir Khan was also popular for his charm.

Aamir Khan and Pooja Bedi in Jo Jeeta Wahi Sikandar

The iconic 90's movie Jo Jeeta Wahi Sikandar starred Aamir Khan and Pooja Bedi. Their romance in the movie couldn’t go unnoticed. Pooja managed to excite the audience with her charm and alluring acting skills. She became a popular fashion icon during that time. Though, even after getting paired in a blockbuster movie and sharing romantic space as a couple once, both Aamir and Pooja got uncomfortable during an intimate scene.

Image source: Still from Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar

According to reports, on the sets of the movie Aatank Hi Aatank, when the couple was asked to perform a kissing scene, both Aamir Khan and Pooja Bedi got uncomfortable. However, Pooja had a cameo in the movie. Talking about the incident, Pooja Bedi once told in an interview that they had to shoot a lovemaking scene for one of their movies in the rain. It was really awkward and unromantic to shoot such a scene when surrounded by 50 people, she added.

She remembered that after the shoot, both the actors went to the room and sat quietly for more than thirty minutes, as they were so uncomfortable. After a while, Aamir broke the ice by asking if she wanted to play chess and she agreed. Later on, both the actors denied doing a retake of the scene and it was eventually removed from the film.

