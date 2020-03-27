BTS Member Jimin Reveals That He Watched An Aamir Khan Movie In His Spare Time; Details

The Bollywood blockbuster 3 Idiots has been observed to be widely popular in foreign countries like Korea, Japan, and China. The movie is one of the most loved movies of the current generation audiences. Recently, one of the members of the world-famous boy band BTS, Jimin revealed that he too recently watched 3 Idiots.

BTS member Jimin spent his spare time watching '3 Idiots' and 'Me Before You'

The South Korean band BTS has a massive fanbase across the globe. Recently, one of the members of BTS, Jimin went live on an app called VLive to interact with his fans. During his interaction, one of the fans asked the singer about the activities that he indulges in to spend his spare time. Jimin responded saying that he watched 3 Idiots and Me Before You during his free time. Not so long ago, the leader of the boy band, RM too had revealed that he has watched the film and said that the film is quite popular in South Korea.

Jimin yesterday mentioned in his vlive that he watched '3 idiots'.



AN- 3 idiots is very popular in Korea.#BTS @BTS_twt #방탄소년단 pic.twitter.com/9kNEMaAVEV — BANGTAN INDIA ⁷ 🇮🇳 (@BangtanINDIA) March 27, 2020

3 Idiots' star cast comprised Aamir Khan, R Madhavan, Sharman Joshi, Boman Irani, and Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead roles. The Rajkumar Hirani directorial's story revolved around the lives of three engineering students' friendship and how they deal with the pressure of the society and the educational system. The film did exceedingly well at the box office as it minted over ₹ 460 Crore globally. The film was also critically lauded by the film critics as well as the audience.

Me Before You stars Sam Claflin and Emilia Clarke in the lead roles. This romantic drama is a book adaptation that was written by the English author Jojo Moyes. The film also marked the directorial debut of Thea Sharrock and grossed over $208 million at the box office.

