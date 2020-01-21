Aamir Khan Checks Comments On Social Media And THIS Is What He Has To Say About Trolls

Bollywood megastar Aamir Khan is rarely seen making a public appearance. The star is known for being a perfectionist when it comes to his films. He has starrred in some of the biggest grossers of all times like Dangal, 3 Idiots, and Dhoom 3 amongst others. He is known for keeping a low profile.

ALSO READ: Aamir Khan Starrer 'Laal Singh Chaddha' Title Track Details Revealed

Aamir Khan joined social media in 2018, however he is rarely seen posting on the platform. He often uses social media to promote his films and to know what the audience is saying about his film. While talking to a reputed news daily, Aamir Khan said that he reads the comments by the fans very rarely. He also added that he mostly reads them around the time when the release of his film is nearing.

He likes to see what the audience is saying about his film, however, he said he never reacts to trolls and unpleasant comments directed towards him. As an artist, Aamir Khan often reads the reviews of his films. He is open to constructive criticism which he believes helps him in bettering himself as an actor. The Thugs of Hindostan actor stated that he is not bothered by unnecessary trolling.

ALSO READ: Aamir Khan And Kiran Rao's Estimated Net Worth Will Leave You Stumped

Aamir Khan's movies

Aamir Khan will be starring in the Advait Chandan directed movie Laal Singh Chaddha. The movie- Laal Singh Chaddha will also star Kareena Kapoor Khan along with renowned south Indian star Vijay Sethupathi in a pivotal role. The Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan will share the screen space after working together in 3 idiots. The movie is expected to be a Christmas 2020 release.

ALSO READ: Laal Singh Chaddha Poster Revealed | Here Are Some Fans' Reactions To The Poster

ALSO READ: Aamir Khan's List Of Awards That Prove His Mettle As An Actor

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.