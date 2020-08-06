Aamir Khan Commences Hunt For New Shooting Locations For 'Laal Singh Chadha'

Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha's shooting came to a standstill in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. According to a report by Mid-Day, Aamir Khan is now hunting for new locations for Laal Singh Chaddha. The film's release was earlier scheduled for Christmas 2020, however, it has now been postponed to 2021.

Aamir Khan’s movie locations:

According to reports that were released last year, Laal Singh Chaddha was to be shot at 100 Indian locations. The makers had planned to shoot the film in Delhi, Gujarat, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad. In addition to these locations, the film was also to be shot in several other states. However, Aamir Khan had reportedly never visited several of the shooting locations for Laal Singh Chaddha.

As of late, the actor has reportedly shot his film at locations in Delhi, Rajasthan, Chandigarh, Amritsar, and Kolkata. Further, the makers also had plans of shooting the film in Ladakh. Laal Singh Chaddha’s Ladakh shooting was set to take place in July 2020. However, the shooting was cancelled. The film was also set to shoot in the National capital, Delhi. Reports suggest that the film shooting will also take place at international locations like Turkey and Georgia. Further, Aamir Khan is currently planning a new shooting schedule for Laal Singh Chaddha.

About Laal Singh Chaddha:

In addition to Aamir Khan, the film will star the Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead role. Laal Singh Chaddha's cast also includes actors like Vijay Sethupathi, Mona Singh, and Yogi Babu. Before Laal Singh Chaddha, Aamir, Kareena, and Mona Singh had co-starred in the 2009 comedy-romance, 3 idiots. Further, Aamir and Kareena also shared the screen in the 2012 thriller mystery, Talaash.

Laal Singh Chaddha is an adaptation of the 1994 American comedy-drama, Forrest Gump. This film starred the famous Hollywood actor Tom Hanks in the lead role. This film will be produced by Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao under the Aamir Khan Productions banner. Viacom 18 Motion Pictures will also co-produce this film. This film is being directed by the Secret Superstar director, Advait Chandan. According to a report by Mid-Day, Aamir Khan’s mother, Zeenat Hussain gave the muharat clap for Laal Singh Chaddha.

Promo Image Source: Aamir Khan’s Instagram

