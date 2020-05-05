Aamir Khan Shares Short Film Starring 'Dangal' Boy Ritvik, Says 'I Found It Very Sweet'

Aamir Khan recently took to Twitter to share a short film which features child artist Ritvik Sahore, who worked with him in the film Dangal. The short film, The Twist, focuses on a bond shared by a grandmother and her grandson. Aamir Khan can be seen calling it sweet as he puts it out for his followers to see.

Aamir Khan’s take on Dangal child artist’s work

Aamir Khan recently shared a short film on his official Twitter handle which, in his own words, is very sweet. He has also written in the tweet that the short film has been done by Ritvik Sahore who is known for his work in Ferrari Ki Sawaari and Laakhon Mein Ek. The short film, The Twist, puts forth a lot of details on the bond shared by grandmother and grandson while also focusing on the art of dance.

The short film The Twist starts off with a young boy (Ritvik) dancing peacefully in the class when he is approached for help by a girl from another division. The girl asks him if he can help her learn a few steps from the dance for twist so that it can be enacted in a play. He says yes to it but is actually unaware about the dance form and how to go about it. These events are followed by some insights into the distant relationship that he shares with his grandmother who has been in the wheelchair for quite some time. In an unexpected turn of events, the boy learns that his grandmother was a great dancer when she was young and one of her specialities has always been ‘the twist’. The grandmother-grandson duo then gets together to ace the choreography and eventually build a sacred, pure, and beautiful bond. The short film, The Twist, is sure to leave you with an ear-to-ear smile due to the heartwarming content that it presents. Have a look at the short film here.

Hey guys, check out this short film that Ritvik did. I found it very sweet.#TwistShortFilmhttps://t.co/dqeFGlixgn — Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) May 5, 2020

Image Courtesy: Screengrab from YouTube (Channel: UTV Motion Pictures)

