Aamir Khan clarifies on 'money in wheat bags' with Robin Hood reference after viral videos

Aamir Khan participated in the ‘I for India’ concert to raise funds for the battle against COVID-19 on Sunday. Before the actor and other stars of the industry came together for the initiative, there were reports that he provided packets of wheat flour to the needy, along with Rs 15,000 cash in them. However, the Rang De Basanti star has clarified that it was not him who made the donation.

Aamir took to social media on Monday to state that either it was ‘fake news completely' or that the 'Robin Hood', the legendary historic figure who was known to help the needy, did not want to reveal himself.

Here’s the post:

Guys, I am not the person putting money in wheat bags. Its either a fake story completely, or Robin Hood doesn't want to reveal himself!

Stay safe.

Love.

a. — Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) May 4, 2020

Some posts and videos of the alleged donation had surfaced on social media. One was shared by wrestler Sangram Singh, who hailed the ‘perfectionist’ for the gesture.

In the video, a Sikh man is heard saying that Aamir had sent a truck full of wheat flour packets, with one kilo for each family and that Rs 15,000 was found in those packets. The man is seen conveying his gratitude to the actor in the video.

Hats off @aamir_khan sir. U are truly a perfectionist. Pray to God gives U lots of happiness with good health. U r an inspiration 🙏👏#AamirKhan pic.twitter.com/67iSX6lQqK — SANGRAM U SINGH (@Sangram_Sanjeet) April 28, 2020

Aamir had been shooting for his film Laal Singh Chaddha, the official remake of Tom Hanks’ Forrest Gump in Punjab before the COVID-19 pandemic. He plays a Sikh man in the film.

Recently, the news of him suiting up for his niece’s debut film from home had gone viral.

