Here's How Aamir Khan Is Related To Ali Zafar; Check Full Details

Aamir Khan is one of the highly acclaimed and celebrated actors in the film industry. He has been a part of several iconic movies throughout his acting career. He is widely known for his experimentation with various roles in movies. Some of the best works of Aamir Khan include Lagaan (2001), Taare Zameen Par (2007), Ghajini (2008), 3 Idiots (2009), PK (2014), Dangal (2016), and many more.

Not only has he acted in movies but he has also been a director in several movies like Taare Zameen Par (2007) and several others. His performances remain widely revered amongst the audience. However, there is one thing that many people are not aware of and that is the relationship the superstar shares with singer Ali Zafar. Here's how Aamir Khan is related to Ali Zafar.

Aamir Khan's relation with Ali Zafar

Aamir Khan and Ali Zafar's family relations are amongst the lesser-known Bollywood connections. Many are completely unaware that the two superstars share family relations. Many don't know that popular singer Ali Zafar is Dangal superstar Aamir Khan's brother-in-law.

Ali Zafar's wife is Ayesha Fazli and she and Aamir Khan share a family relation -- that is they both are distant cousins. Ali Zafar's father-in-law, that is Ayesha Fazli's father's cousin's mother and Aamir Khan's mother has a family relation. Ali Zafar's father-in-law's cousin's mother and Aamir Khan's mother are cousins. Reportedly, Aamir Khan was taken aback when Ali Zafar pointed out their family relationships and that they are brothers-in-law to each other.

