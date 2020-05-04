Called 'Mr Perfectionist' By Fans, Here's Aamir Khan's Net Worth In 2020; Details Here

Aamir Khan is unarguably one of the most sought after actors in Bollywood today. The star who does one movie a year leaves no stone unturned in mesmerising fans with his indelible on-screen performance. Aamir Khan first appeared as a child artist on-screen in Nasir Hussain's film Yaadon Ki Baaraat (1973). In a career spanning of more than 45 years, the actor has given the industry a slew of illustrious movies that are fresh in the hearts of fans. Here's a look at Aamir Khan's net worth in 2020.

Aamir Khan's net worth 2020

As per reports, Aamir Khan has been offered several movies in his career, but the actor is very keen on picking up his choices. Aamir Khan, who does one movie in a year, is known by his popular name 'Mr Perfectionist' by fans. Several reports state that Aamir Khan's net worth in 2020 is somewhere around Rs 1686- Rs 1916 crore. Aamir Khan's net worth is apprehensive of his brand endorsements too. He is reported to own cars of luxury brands like Mercedez, Audi, BMW, Rolls Royce, Bentley and more.

About the actor's movies

Reports state that Aamir Khan's movies have a 100% success rate at the Box Office. From his 1993 film, Hum Hai Raahi Pyar Ke, to his 2018 movie- Thugs Of Hindostan, Aamir Khan's massacre in his other movies like Dil Chahta Hai, Rang De Basanti, Secret Superstar, Lagaan, Taare Zameen Par, 3 Idiots, PK, Dangal and many others have managed to strike the right chord with the audience and critics alike.

Moreover, the actor has also bagged several laurels for the same. Many Aamir Khan's movies have also been nominated at the Oscars and various magnanimous global film festivals.

Aamir Khan's income is a reflection of his production banner too. The Mela actor began his 'Aamir Khan Production' in 2001. Lagaan was the first film under his banner, which was later honoured with several awards. And now, Khan has teamed up with Kareena Kapoor for his next titled Laal Singh Chaddha, and his new avatar has already intrigued fans about the movie.

Meanwhile, a post on Instagram had claimed that Aamir Khan sent a truck with bags of wheat flour packets, intended to be distributed amongst the needy. According to a news portal, these packets were sent out on April 23 and the truck arrived at its location. The vehicle contained one-kilo packets of flour with cash worth Rs 15,000 hidden inside. However, Aamir Khan rubbished the rumours on May 4. Check out his tweet.

Guys, I am not the person putting money in wheat bags. Its either a fake story completely, or Robin Hood doesn't want to reveal himself!

Stay safe.

Love.

a. — Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) May 4, 2020

