Kareena Kapoor & Aamir Khan Starrer '3 Idiots' Mistakes That Went Unnoticed By Audiences

Bollywood film 3 Idiots by Rajkumar Hirani is one of the few films that will remain etched in the memory of Indian film lovers. The drama that narrates the lives of three friends who touched a chord with the audience when it released in 2009. The film, starring Aamir Khan, R. Madhavan and Sharman Joshi, Kareena Kapoor Khan, is inspired by Chetan Bhagat 's novel, Five Point Someone.

Since its release, the film has received several accolades and praises from many. 3 Idiots continue to gain appreciation even after 10 years and are considered to be one of the most compelling movies in Indian cinema. Here's a look at some of the mistakes that have gone unnoticed by many fans and audiences.

When Viru talked about NASA creating a space-functioning pen, writing upside down and even underwater, Rancho laughs and embarrasses the professor by suggesting they should have used a pencil. But the graphite in pencils is an electrical conductor and breaks off during use. In a weightless world (like a spacecraft) these bits of graphite could get inside controls and other delicate electrical equipment that could trigger all sorts of problems. That is why NASA had a special pen developed. The engineering professor would probably know this and be able to respond to the student 's quick, solution. During the scene where Viru is giving the pen to Rancho, however, he explains why NASA did the pen.

When Farhan and Raju threaten to drop the remains of Mr Chanchad down the drain, they drop the cap of the pot into the commode but when they hand the pot back to the real Ranchoddas the cap is still there.

When Mr Dubey, the librarian, narrates the speech to Chatur, he begins with this line: "Hamare director Sahab Ne Yahaan Kai Chamatkar Kiye Hain!" And the speech was not changed by Rancho; he just altered a few words and added a Sanskrit Shlok.

The crew is visible in the background during the final scene when Sharman and Madhavan fight with Aamir.

In reality, the airport shown at the beginning was shot in Bangalore, not Delhi.

