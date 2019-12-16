Aamir Khan Set To Reveal A New Look From His Upcoming Film, Laal Singh Chaddha

Aamir Khan may not have featured in any movies in 2019, but he is all set to make his comeback on the Big Screen in 2020's Laal Singh Chaddha. The movie is directed by Advait Chandan and is an official Indian remake of the classic Hollywood film, Forrest Gump. Aamir will be playing the role of the titular character, who is a reimagination of the original character played by Tom Hanks. The first look for Aamir Khan's character in the film was revealed on November 18, 2019, and recent reports have now stated that the massively popular actor will soon be sharing another look from the upcoming movie.

Aamir Khan will soon be unveiling a new look from his upcoming film, Laal Singh Chaddha

Read|Laal Singh Chaddha actress Mona Singh to tie the knot with a banker from South India?

Above is the first look of Aamir Khan's character from the upcoming movie, Laal Singh Chaddha. Recent media reports have revealed that Aamir Khan is all set to treat his fans this new year by sharing another new look of his character from the movie. Aamir Khan is often referred to as a perfectionist, who has always embraced any role that he has played.

Read|Aamir Khan's 'Laal Singh Chaddha' look leaked, will give you Forrest Gump feels

The superstar always tries to immerse audiences into his character's story by portraying the role as realistically as possible. Due to this, Aamir Khan is often considered to be one of the best actors in Bollywood and is often referred to as a master of his craft by critics and audiences alike. Aamir's first look for Laal Singh Chaddha truly does showcase his dedication to his role, as he looks like an authentic Sardar in the poster for the movie.

Read|Aamir Khan shoots for 'Laal Singh Chaddha' on Howrah Bridge

Laal Singh Chaddha will not only star Aamir Khan but will also feature Kareena Kapoor in a leading role as Aamir's love interest. The movie is also going to feature Vijay Sethupathi and Mona Singh in prominent roles. Aamir Khan has also contributed to the production of the film alongside Kiran Rao. Laal Singh Chaddha is tentatively set to release on December 25, 2020.

Read|Aamir Khan's physical transformations from Ghajini to Laal Singh Chaddha

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.