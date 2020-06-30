Aamir Khan Issues Statement As 7 Members Of His Staff Test Positive For Coronavirus

Just a few days ago, media reports suggested that Aamir Khan was planning to release his film Laal Singh Chaddha on Christmas 2020. The reports also said that the film's team was to resume shooting for their Delhi leg from July 15. But things are currently on hold as Aamir Khan has revealed that 7 people from his staff have tested positive for the Coronavirus.

Aamir Khan's team tests positive for Coronavirus

These seven members also include two of his bodyguards, a cook, and his chauffeur. Aamir Khan released a statement and clarified the positive members are being taken care of and are currently in a medical facility. He also added that the rest of them have been tested and were found to be negative for the virus.

ALSO READ | After 'Laal Singh Chaddha', Aamir Khan-Saif Ali Khan's 'Vikram Vedha' Postponed

The statement released by Aamir Khan reads, "Hello everyone, this is to inform you that some of my staff have tested positive. They were immediately quarantined, and BMC officials were very prompt and efficient in taking them to a medical facility. I would like to thank the BMC for taking such good care of them, and for fumigating and sterilising the entire society.

The rest of us have all been tested and found negative. Right now I am taking my mother to get her tested. She is the last person in the loop. Please pray that she is negative. I would, once again, like to thank the BMC for the prompt, professional and caring manner in which they helped us 🙏 And a big thank you to Kokilaben Hospital and the doctors, nurses and staff there. They were very caring and professional with the testing process. God bless and stay safe. Love, Aamir".

ALSO READ | Aishwarya Rai's Josh To Aamir Khan's QSQT, Popular Mansoor Khan Films That Are Must-watch

Last month, one of Boney Kapoor's house-helps tested positive for COVID-19. Kapoor later released a statement regarding the same and assured everyone that the rest of them were doing fine and were not showing any symptoms. The producer also thanked the Maharashtra government and the BMC for the instant response and all the help. Designer Farah Khan Ali's in-house member staff had also tested positive in the month of April.

ALSO READ | Aamir Khan's Ghulam Co-star Javed Hyder Sells Vegetables For A Living Amid Lockdown; Watch

ALSO READ | Unseen Pic Of The Day: Baby Aamir Khan With His Dad In This Sweet Photo Is Unmissable

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.