Unseen Pic Of The Day: Baby Aamir Khan With His Dad In This Sweet Photo Is Unmissable

Aamir Khan is one of the most well-known actors in Bollywood. Recently, an unseen pic of Aamir Khan along with his father has taken the internet by storm. The picture is shared by one of his fans has netizens gushing over it.

In this monochrome picture, father, Tahir Hussain, can be seen carrying baby Aamir in arms. This little Aamir can be seen adorably giving a grumpy look staring straight at the camera. While his father is all smiles. The Ghajini actor can be seen sporting a sleeveless t-shirt and shorts. Tahir can be seen wearing a white polo t-shirt. Check out the picture below.

The picture also received likes and comments praising the actor’s cuteness. Apart from this picture, fans often point out the striking resemblance of the father-son duo. Looking at the pic, it is quite evident that Aamir has got his looks from his dad.

About Aamir’s father

For the unversed, Tahir Hussain was a renowned producer and director and was a part of many extremely famous films. He produced films such as Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke, Caravan, Anamika, Zakhmee and many more. However, not many people knew that Tahir also acted in some films such as Janam Janam Na Saath, Pyar Ka Mausam, and Jab Pyar Kisise Hota Hai. The well-known producer was a shy person and never spoke about his private life in the media.

Aamir himself had earlier shared some unseen pics from his family album. The pics are truly unmissable as one can notice the happy moments the family used to share. He had shared the picture remembering his father on his death anniversary. Fans also went all out to comment on all things nice on the post. Take a look.

On the work front

The actor was last seen in the 2018 film titled Thugs of Hindostan alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Katrina Kaif in pivotal roles. The movie was helmed by Vijay Krishna Acharya and bankrolled by Yash Raj Films. Aamir will next be seen in Advait Chandan’s Laal Singh Chaddha alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan. The movie is currently in its filming stage and is expected to hit the silver screens in December 2020.

