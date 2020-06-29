Aamir Khan's Ghulam Co-star Javed Hyder Sells Vegetables For A Living Amid Lockdown; Watch

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected the entertainment business and several actors. One such example is of actor Javed Hyder, Aamir Khan’s Co-Star from Ghulam. The actor was recently seen selling vegetables for a livelihood in a TikTok video:

Javed Hyder makes TikTok videos and sells vegetables

Recently actor Javed Hyder was seen in a TikTok video selling vegetables. In the video, the Ghulam actor was seen selling tomatoes to a man, while dancing to a Rajesh Khanna song titled Duniya Me Rehana He Toh Kaam Karo Pyaare. It was shared by Bigg Boss star Dolly Bindra on her social media handle on June 25, 2020. Along with the video, the Kya Hadsaa Kya Haqeeqat star wrote, “He is an actor aaj woh sabzi bech raha hain javed hyder.”

He is an actor aaj woh sabzi bech raha hain javed hyder pic.twitter.com/4Hk0ICr7Md — Dolly Bindra (@DollyBindra) June 24, 2020

The Twitter post by Dolly Bindra has gone on to garner over 180 retweets and 660 likes. In the tweet thread, the actor also talked about Hyder’s background and his work in the entertainment industry. She wrote, “Born: India. Javed Hyder is an Indian actor associated with the movie Baabarr (2009), and TV series Jeannie Aur Juju (2012). His 2017 release includes the Hindi drama film Life Ki Aisi Ki Taisi.” She also stated that there is no work available due to the “mahamari” COVID-19, and wrote, “No work due to lockdown mahamari #COVID19.”

ALSO READ | Salman Khan With Madhuri Dixit Or Kajol; Whose On-screen Chemistry Is Better?



Born: India. Javed Hyder is an Indian actor associated with the movie Baabarr (2009), and TV series Jeannie Aur Juju (2012). His 2017 release includes the Hindi drama film Life Ki Aisi Ki Taisi. — Dolly Bindra (@DollyBindra) June 24, 2020

Her fans and followers supported the post and Javen Hyder. A Twitter user by the name Alka Arora wrote, “That's the spirit. Izzat ki roti kamana woh bhi haste haste....issi ka naam zindagi hain.” Fans are also flooding the comment section with the words “Respect” and hearts. Here are a few comments:

ALSO READ |Govinda's Quiz: If You're A 90s Kid You Will Ace This Quiz

ALSO READ | Urvashi Rautela's First International Film, 'Aislados' Is Out Now; Read Details

It has not been made official by Hyder if he is really selling vegetables for a living or if this was just for a TikTok video. However, work has been severely affected and the current conditions are, reportedly, not suitable for shooting. Several projects have been postponed and cancelled. It has been recently reported that a few TV shows are resuming their shoots after taking into consideration the Government norms.

ALSO READ | Neha Kakkar Comes Back On Social Media After A Short Hiatus With A New Post



Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.