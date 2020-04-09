When Aamir Khan & Kiran Rao Met Sourav Ganguly At His Kolkata House; Watch Throwback Video

Aamir Khan has been off-the social media spectrum ever since the Coronavirus lockdown has been announced. While fans were waiting to catch a glimpse of the Laal Singh Chhada actor's whereabouts, a throwback video of Aamir Khan along wife Kiran Rao at cricketer Sourav Ganguly's Kolkata house has been doing the rounds on social media.

Aamir Khan & Kiran Rao at Sourav Ganguly's house

In the video that has gone massively viral, you can see Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao greeting Sourav Ganguly's wife Dona Roy, who had just got home after a dance performance as Dona is an Odissi classical performer. Not to miss how the couple bends down and says hello to Ganguly's daughter- Sana. Khan then questions Sourav's wife about how was her performance, to which she replies to was very good. As per reports, the video is from the year 2009 when Aamir Khan was promoting his film much-acclaimed movie- 3 Idiots. Check out Aamir Khan's throwback video here.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the shooting of Aamir Khan's upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha has been stalled due to the Coronavirus outbreak in the country. The film is being shot in 100 different locations to make sure it looks as authentic as possible. A month ago, the cast and crew wrapped up shooting in Chandigarh. After which, a cute picture of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Aamir Khan in the flight was floating on the internet. Laal Singh Chhada is scheduled to release in December.

