Aamir Khan Will NOT Launch His Kids In Bollywood, Says 'can't Be Dishonest To Craft'

Aamir Khan, the popular actor of Bollywood, seems to have been smitten by his daughter Ira Khan's play titled Euripides’ Medea. Through his recent social media post, the actor expressed his ecstasy and said, "Break a leg @khan.ira Proud of you 😘. Love. a." In a recent media interview, the actor revealed how proud he is of his children Ira Khan and Junaid Khan's achievements.

In the interview published on an online portal, Aamir Khan revealed he is gleaming with joy and happiness owing to his children, Ira Khan and Junaid Khan achievements, who have made a promising debut in Indian theatre. While Ira Khan is busy directing her first play, Junaid Khan has been an active member of theatre for some time now. He added that he is proud of his children who have independently made a name for themselves, without his help or guidance. He believes Ira and Junaid are doing what they love and believe in. In the same interview, when asked about Ira and Junaid's Bollywood plans, he had an interesting reply.

Aamir Khan will not launch Ira or Junaid in any of his films?

In the interview, Aamir said that he has no plans to launch Ira or Junaid in Bollywood, only because they are his children. For him, a person must be launched or cast in a film only if they are capable and talented enough to pull off the role. He further said, he cannot be dishonest to his craft only to value personal relationships.

Aamir Khan's upcoming movies

On the professional front, Aamir Khan is reportedly striving to balance his acting projects and production house. According to media reports, he will soon announce his next production venture, for which the team of Aamir Khan Productions has been working for a while now. Meanwhile, Aamir Khan is also filming for Advait Chandan's directorial, Laal Singh Chaddha. The forthcoming movie has an ensemble cast consisting of Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Vijay Sethupati, among others in the lead.

