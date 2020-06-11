Aamir Khan Or Imran Khan; Who Is Better In The Lead With Anushka Sharma?

Anushka Sharma has worked in a wide range of movies and has also collaborated with several leading directors, producers and actors over the years. Aamir Khan and Imran Khan are two such actors whose films with Anushka Sharma have earned widespread acclaim from critics and the audience. Read on to know more about Anushka Sharma's work with Aamir Khan and Imran Khan:

Anushka Sharma and Aamir Khan's collaboration

Anushka Sharma and Aamir Khan have churned out two movies together. The duo made their first appearance together in Rajkumar Hirani's PK. Produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra and Rajkumar Hirani, the 2014 flick features Aamir Khan and Anushka Sharma in lead roles. Other actors including Sushant Singh Rajput, Boman Irani and Saurabh Shukla, Sanjay Dutt also played pivotal roles.

The story revolves around an alien who visits Earth but is stranded and cannot find his way back home. The film depicts how he becomes friend with a journalist with aims to retrieve the remote with which he can go back. One of the highest-grossing films of all time, PK was highly praised for Aamir Khan and Anushka Sharma's performances. Khan and Sharma won several awards and accolades including International Indian Films Academy Awards. The movie is also known for its soundtrack with some popular songs like Love Is a Waste of Time, Nanga Punga Dost, and Chaar Kadam, which is sung by Shreya Ghoshal and Sonu Nigam.

Anushka Sharma and Imran Khan's movies

Anushka Sharma and Imran have worked in one movie together and that is Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola. Helmed by one of the prominent directors in Bollywood, Vishal Bhardwaj, he even co-produced the movie with Fox Star Studios. Featuring Anushka Sharma, Imran Khan in lead roles, the flick also features Pankaj Kapur, Shabana Azmi, Arya Babbar and Navneet Nishan in pivotal roles.

The movie marked Anushka Sharma and Imran Khan's first collaboration in movies to date. The film received praise from critics for its storyline and lighthearted tone. Songs like Oye Boy Charlie and Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola featuring Anushka Sharma and Imran Khan also became widely popular. Pankaj Kapur was nominated award for his performance in the 2013 film.

