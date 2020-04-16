Anushka Sharma's 'Badmaash Company': Interesting Trivia About The Film

Badmaash Company is a multi-starrer that got released in 2010. The film will complete 10 years of its release this May. The film directed by Parmeet Sethi features Anushka Sharma, Shahid Kapoor, Meiyang Chang, and Vir Das in prominent roles. The plot of the movie revolves around the story of a guy named Karan, who feels his life is destroyed when his mother gives away all her jewellery to make money for her father's medicinal needs. Promising to find a solution, he sets up a plan to get rich quickly. With all that said, here's some interesting trivia about the film:

Interesting Trivia on Badmaash Company

Badmaash Company depicts Anushka Sharma's very first kiss on the silver screen.

Badmaash Company was Anushka Sharma and Shahid Kapoor's second collaboration with Yash Raj Films.

The director, Parmeet Sethi reportedly penned down the scripts for the movie in a span of just six days.

The movie marks the debut of actor Parmeet Sethi as a director.

Badmaash Company also marks an acting debut of Meiyang Chang. He is an Indian actor of Chinese descent. He was a participant of the popular reality show, Indian Idol (2004).

This is also the very first movie where Anushka Sharma is featured sporting a swimsuit. Later she filmed yet another swimsuit scene in the flick titled Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl alongside Ranveer Singh.

For the shoot held in Bangkok, actors Shahid Kapoor, Meiyang Chang and Vir Das devised a plan to go for a spa and massage treatment. However, the actors did not realise that the massage centres that they were visiting were 'naughty' massages and later, they were seen escaping the room they entered.

A massive chandelier would have hurt Anushka Sharma during the shooting of the musical sequence at the MT Studios, were it not for Shahid Kapoor pulling her away from the destruction just at the right time.

