'Dangal' To '3 Idiots': Aamir Khan's Movies With An 8 Or Higher Score On IMDb

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan is one of the most influential actors in the film industry. Starting his acting career with Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak that was released in the year 1988, Aamir Khan has become one of the most popular actors of Bollywood. He has worked in many blockbuster movies in a career span of 30 years. Read on to know more about Aamir Khan's movies that are rated more than 8 on IMDb:

Taare Zameen Par

Directed by Aamir Khan, the movie was released in the year 2007. The movie revolved around the story of an eight-year-old boy who is considered to be trouble-maker until the new teacher discovers the real reason behind his struggles. Taare Zameen Par features Aamir Khan and Darsheel Safary in pivotal roles. The movie was a massive hit at the box office and has a rating of 8.4 on IMDb.

3 Idiots

3 Idiots is one of the super hit movies of Aamir Khan. The film features Aamir Khan, R Madhavan. Sharman Joshi and Kareena Kapoor in the lead roles. The movie revolves around the story of two friends finding their long lost friend. They recall the memories of their friend who inspired them to think out-of-the-box. The movie was a big hit at the box office and is also one of the most critically acclaimed movies starring Aamir Khan and has a rating of 8.4 stars on IMDb.

Dangal

Dangal is a sports biopic-drama based on the life of two wrestlers, Geeta Phogat and Babita Kumari, who are former wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat's daughters. The film depicts their struggle at becoming national level wrestlers as they battle to attain glory in the face of all odds. The movie has a rating of 8.4 stars on IMDb and was also a big hit at the box office.

PK

PK features Aamir Khan and Anushka Sharma in pivotal roles. Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, this is a comedy-drama that was released in December 2014. It was one of the highest-grossing movies of 2014 and has a rating of 8.2 stars on IMDb. The movie revolves around an innocent alien that lands on Earth but loses the communication device he had. With time, he comes up with many thought-provoking questions.

Rang De Basanti

Rang De Basanti was released in 2006 and features actor Aamir Khan, Soha Ali Khan, Siddharth and Sharman Joshi in the lead roles. The film received high praise from critics and has a rating of 8.2 on IMDb. It is directed by Rakesh Omprakash Mehra. The movie revolves around a group of college students who are selected to portray Indian freedom fighters by a British woman in her documentary. This evokes their sense of patriotism, changing their lives forever.

