Aamir Khan Receives A Unique Gift From Renowned Cartoonist Manoj Sinha, Pictures Inside

Aamir Khan is a popular actor in the Bollywood industry. The actor enjoys a massive fan following and is popularly known as a perfectionist. The actor who is preparing for his upcoming movie, Laal Singh Chaddha, received a memorable gift from a renowned cartoonist. Read on to know more.

Aamir Khan received a memorable gift from cartoonist Manoj Sinha

Aamir Khan is a National Award and Padma Shri recipient. From Lagaan to PK, each of his characters is loved by his fans and critics. His portrayal of each character has been etched in the memory of his audiences. Recently, a well-known cartoonist Manoj Sinha carved his creativity on canvas and created caricatures featuring characters of Aamir Khan. Cartoonist Manoj Sinha combined each of his caricatures in the form of a calendar and brought to life the characters played by Aamir Khan on-screen.

Calendar-caricatures of Aamir Khan by Manoj Sinha

The artist took to his Instagram handle and had shared the calendar with his followers. Later on, he made sure that he presented the special gift to the actor who inspired the caricatures, himself. For that, he flew down to Mumbai and met with Aamir Khan. Actor Aamir Khan did not disappoint the artist and made time out of his busy schedule to meet with the cartoonist personally.

Aamir Khan was delighted to receive the calendar-caricatures

It has been reported by various media channels that Aamir Khan was delighted to see the talent of the cartoonist. He accepted the gift humbly. The artist took to his social media handle and shared the memorable moments spent with Aamir Khan.

Other Caricatures of Aamir Khan

The artist Manoj Sinha had made a few more caricatures of the actor Aamir Khan. Manoj Sinha took to his Instagram handle and posted them over there. Have a look.

