Kareena Kapoor Repeats Her Floral Jacket From NYE Trip On 'Laal Singh Chaddha' Sets

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who last graced the big screen with Good Newwz along with Akshay Kumar, Diljith Dosanjh and Kiara Advani, is currently having a packed schedule, as the actor has many interesting releases lined up in the coming year. Kareena Kapoor is currently gearing up for her next, Laal Singh Chaddha along with Aamir Khan. Since the shooting of Laal Singh Chaddha began, fans have been treated with several BTS pictures from the sets of the much-awaited film. Recently, a picture was shared online in which the actor can be seen enjoying the chilly weather of North India. As soon as the picture was posted online, fans of Kapoor noticed a shocking similarity. Here are the details.

Kareena repeats her floral swiss Jacket on the sets of Laal Singh Chaddha

Recently, Naina Sawhney took to her official Instagram handle to share a BTS picture from the sets of Kareena's much-awaited film, Laal Singh Chaddha. In the picture shared, Kareena Kapoor Khan can be seen warming herself up, as she strikes a pose in front of a heater along with her team members from Laal Singh Chaddha. As seen in the picture shared, Kareena Kapoor is seen wearing a kurta-pyjama, accessorising her look with a layered multi-coloured jacket. Take a look at the picture.

As soon as the picture was posted online, fans noticed that Kareena Kapoor had donned the same multi-layered floral jacket, which the actor had worn in her recent New Year trip to Gstaad, Switzerland. Saif Ali Khan too had accompanied Kareena Kapoor to the trip. Take a look:

(Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram)

