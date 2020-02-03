THESE Aamir Khan Movies Received More Than 7 Ratings On IMDb

Checking IMDb ratings before planning to watch any new movie has become a common activity among the youth. As with the dynamic time, the taste and preferences of the audiences are changing. Most of the viewers prefer to choose content over a mass masala. And when it comes to some excellent content films, Bollywood actor Aamir Khan's films are in the must-watch list for many Bollywood fans. Here is a list of Aamir Khan's top-rated films on IMDb.

Aamir Khan movies with more than 7 ratings on IMDb

3 Idiots - 8.4

3 Idiots, directed by Rajkumar Hirani, talks about the education system in India. The comedy-drama stars Aamir Khan, Madhavan, Sharman Joshi, Kareena Kapoor and Boman Irani in the leads. The film released in 2009 and was critically acclaimed and was an instant hit.

READ | 'We're All Friends Here': Akshay Kumar Replies To Aamir Khan; New Bachchan Pandey Date Out

Dangal - 8.4

Dangal, a sports biopic-drama, is based on the lives of Geeta Phogat and Babita Kumari, former wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat's two wrestler daughters. It unfolds their struggle to become wrestlers as they strive to attain glory at the Commonwealth Games. The film was a mass entertainer and set tyhe box-office on fire.

READ | Aamir Khan Remembers Father On His Death Anniversary; Posts Pics Of Family, Shammi Kapoor

Taare Zameen Par - 8.4

Taare Zameen Par, a family-drama movie, also marked Aamir Khan's debut as a director. The story is about an eight-year-old boy who is thought to be a lazy trouble-maker until the new art teacher has the patience and compassion to discover the real problem behind his struggles in school. The audience and the critics showered love and praises in the film.

READ | Aamir Khan Starrer 'Mela' Completes 20 Years And Here Are The Best Moments Of The Film

Rang De Basanti - 8.2

The Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra directorial released in 2006. Apart from Aamir Khan, the lead cast includes Soha Ali Khan, Sharman Joshi, R Madhavan, Kunal Kapoor, and Siddharth among others. The supporting cast of the film has one of the best critically acclaimed actors like Anupam Khar, Kiron Kher, Om Puri, Waheeda Rehman and Cyrus Sahukar among others.

READ | Saif Ali Khan To Star Alongside Aamir Khan In 'Vikram Vedha' Remake

Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar 8.2

Aamir Khan's 1992 release, Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar, is directed by Mansoor Khan. The rom-com drama also features Ayesha Jhulka and Deepak Tijori in the lead. The film is about two rivals, who try to impress a girl during a prestigious college event. The music album of the film was an instant hit and topped many chartbusters of the year.

(Cover Image Courtesy: Vidhu Vinod Chopra Films YouTube Channel)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.