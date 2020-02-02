Aamir Khan Remembers Father On His Death Anniversary; Posts Pics Of Family, Shammi Kapoor

The parents of most of the stars currently working in the film industry are well-known, be it the more experienced lot of celebrities or the newer lot. Tahir Hussain is arguably one of the lesser-known names in this category, especially for those who started following the film industry in recent years. However, his accomplishments are no less, attaining success as a producer and also portraying roles as an actor and director a few decades ago.

Tahir Hussain is also the father of Aamir Khan. On Tahir Hussain’s 10th death anniversary, Aamir paid a tribute to him by sharing amazing throwback pictures. The actor is only seen as a baby in these pictures, but his father hobnobbing with some of the biggest names of the industry that showed his legacy.

In one photograph, a young Aamir is all smiles as a kid in the arms of his father. In another, he is much younger and chubbier as his father has held him while his mother Zeenat has held his sister. Another snap features Tahir Hussain sharing a fun-filled moment with Shammi Kapoor and others from his younger days.

Here's the post:

Tahir Hussain had produced many films in the ‘70s and ‘80s like Caravan, Anamika, Madhosh, Zakhmee, Locket and many more.

He had also showcased his acting skills in movies like Janam Janam Na Saath, Pyar Ka Mausam and Jab Pyar Kisise Hota Hai. The only film Tahir Hussain directed, Tum Mere Ho, starred Aamir in the lead and had released in 1990. Another of Aamir’s initial hits Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke was produced by him.

Tahir Hussain had died of a heart attack on February 2, 2010.

