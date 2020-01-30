The Debate
Post Crazy Photoshoot, Aamir Khan's Daughter Ira Khan Has THIS Tip To Get The Best Click

Bollywood News

Aamir Khan's daughter, Ira Khan, recently shared a few pictures on her Instagram page, where she also revealed an important tip for getting the best clicks.

ira khan

Aamir Khan's daughter, Ira Khan, is definitely one of the most popular star-kids around in Bollywood. The young director in the making has already amassed a huge fan following on social media thanks to her amazing photoshoots and humourous posts. Recently, Ira Khan posted another one of her photoshoots on Instagram, where she also shared an important tip to get the best clicks. 

Ira Khan shares a brilliant tip for getting the best clicks with her fans on Social media

Also read | Ira Khan opens up about her relationship, says she never intended to hide anything

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ira Khan (@khan.ira) on


Also read | Aamir Khan supports Ira Khan's play, heads to Bengaluru amidst Laal Singh Chaddha shoot

Above is Ira Khan's latest post on her official Instagram page. In her post, Ira shared two pictures from her recent photoshoot. The pictures showcase the star-child, who is wearing a simple multicoloured top alongside a pair of shorts, with a pair of large hopped earring donned in her ears. Ira Khan took the pictures while sitting atop the roof of a random building. But fans of Ira enjoyed her caption for the post more than they did the pictures themselves. In the caption for her post, Ira revealed an important tip for getting good photos. She wrote, "Don't shout at your photographer," in the caption, and in the comments section, many of her fans discussed how the pictures looked like they were taken while she was arguing with someone. 

Also read | Ira Khan says she is 'booked' on Christmas, shares her packed schedule through a post

On the work front, Ira Khan recently made her debut as a theatre director with Euripides Medea. The play was a remake of the Classic Greek play of the same name. Reviews for Ira's directorial debut have been mostly positive, as many critics praised its experimental nature and its Indian take on a classic tale. In a recent interview with a news organisation, Ira Khan revealed that she always felt more comfortable and enthusiastic about working off-stage or behind the camera rather than being in front of it. So it is unlikely that she will switch to a career in acting anytime soon. 

Also read | Ira Khan's scenic pictures from Panchgani will cast a spell on you, See pic

 

 

