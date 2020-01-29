Aamir Khan Starrer 'Mela' Completes 20 Years And Here Are The Best Moments Of The Film

Mela starring Aamir Khan, Twinkle Khanna and Faisal Khan, is a story of love, betrayal and revenge. With such a quirky storyline, the movie is power-packed with action, comedy and romance. Mela has completed its 20 years after its release on January 7, 2000, and the fans of this movie are reminiscing the most interesting moments of the film that stole their heart. Here is a list of the best moments from the movie Mela that fans loved the most.

Aamir Khan's entry

Aamir Khan's grand entry with the song, Dekho 2000 Zamana Aa Gaya was dedicated to the beginning of the new century. Aamir Khan's goofy and gleamy performance takes the heart of the audience. It is amongst the most appealing entries in Bollywood.

Also Read | Saif Ali Khan to star alongside Aamir Khan in 'Vikram Vedha' remake

Kishan meets Roopa

Kishan played by Aamir Khan meets Roopa played by Twinkle Khanna who has stolen his clothes. The meet between the two is very humourous as one can see Aamir wearing Ghagra Choli and then the quirky verbal fight between the two makes it more fun. It is also the moment when both of them start getting closer.

Also Read | Aamir Khan dials Akshay Kumar & Sajid Nadiawala; gets them to move Bachchan Pandey release

Johnny Lever drinks the wrong bottle

The funniest scene from the movie is the entry of Johnny Lever where he investigates the truck of Aamir and Faisal in the movie. He finds out a bottle which appears to be alcohol and he drinks it. Little did he knew it was a bottle full of Kishan's pee.

Shankar and Kishan save Roopa

A police officer tries assaulting Roopa and she escapes from his house. While running away Kishan and Shankar find out the ongoing incident and fight the officer. This is where Roopa realises the importance of Shankar and Kishan who can help her get revenge for her brother's death.

Also Read | Saif Ali Khan, Aamir Khan, and other adorable Bollywood fathers with their kids

'Tujhe Rab Ne Banaya Hai Kamaal': The spark of love

The spark of love can be seen when twinkle Khanna makes a move on Aamir Khan. The song perfectly showcases the strong emotions the two characters share. It also presents a tenderness between the chaos and humour of the entire film.

Also Read | Times when Mrs 'Funnybones,' Twinkle Khanna lovingly trolled hubby Akshay Kumar

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.