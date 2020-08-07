Unseen Pic Of The Day: Young Aamir Khan & Saif Ali Khan Look Suave In This Throwback Post

Recently, an unseen picture of actors Saif Ali Khan and Aamir Khan has been making rounds on the internet. The duo looks completely unrecognisable in this unseen throwback picture. This picture was shared by one of the fan pages and seeing this picture, netizens are sure going to go all gaga over it.

In the Instagram post that was shared by a fan page, one can notice Aamir and Said striking a pose looking all suave and handsome in this picture. The duo can also be seen giving some tough looks. Aamir sported a white shirt and blue denim pants. He completed the look with a wristwatch, a black belt and opted for a middle parting hairdo. Saif, on the other hand, can be seen sporting white t-shirt, yellow shirt and cream coloured formal pant. He completed the look with a wristwatch, black belt and messy hairdo. Take a look at the picture below.

Seeing this post, fans could not stop commenting on how lovely this picture is. Fans and netizens have been flooding the comment section with all things nice praising the actor for their looks in this picture. The picture has also garnered several likes. One of the users wrote, “this is such a cool picture”. While the other one wrote, “Wish we could see them in some more films”. Take a look at a few more comments below.

It's been quite a while since Aamir Khan and Saif Ali Khan were seen in the same frame. The two Khans who exemplified friendship in Dil Chahta Hai over a decade ago may not be the best of buddies but still are friendly to one another. The duo has shared screen space in films like Dil Chahta Hai, Parampara, Pehla Nasha and Bombay Talkies. Fans have also been rooting for the duo to share screen space together in their upcoming films.

On the work front

Aamir Khan will next be seen in Advait Chandan’s Laal Singh Chaddha alongside Kareena Kapoor in a pivotal role. The film is an official remake of the 1994 American film titled Forrest Gump. Saif Ali Khan, on the other hand, will be seen in Bunty Aur Babli 2 opposite Rani Mukerji and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The film has completed its filming process and is expected to release in 2020.

