Saif Ali Khan And Soha Ali Khan’s Adorable Raksha Bandhan Picture; See Here  

Soha Ali Khan is very active on the internet. She recently shared a picture with her brother, Saif Ali Khan, celebrating the festival of Raksha Bandhan. Read ahead to know more.

Also Read | Saif Ali Khan Is All Praises For Kareena Kapoor Khan, Calls Her A "born Star"

Saif Ali Khan and Soha Ali Khan’s rakhi picture

Soha Ali Khan is an internet sensation today. From putting up informative posts to sharing adorable pictures of her daughter and family, her social media is a treat to look at for all her fans. Recently, on August 4, 2020, Soha Ali Khan took to her official Instagram account to share a picture of her tying a rakhi to her brother and the Bollywood superstar, Saif Ali Khan. She captioned the picture, “It’s not the visible thread but the invisible bonds that tie siblings together - a shared childhood, experiences only they have had that have made them who they are. It is a bond unlike any other and one that should be nurtured and celebrated. #happyrakshabandhan”.

Also Read | Saif Ali Khan’s Highest-rated Movies According To Rotten Tomatoes

In the picture, Soha Ali Khan can be seen tying a rakhi on the right hand of Saif Ali Khan. Soha has worn a three-fourth sleeves kurta. She has tied her wavy hair in a messy ponytail and has worn a watch. She has opted for a no-makeup look. Saif has worn an all-white outfit, wearing a white kurta and pant set. Saif Ali Khan is very often spotted wearing such sober and similar outfits when at home. In the picture, Soha Ali Khan’s daughter, Innaya Kemmu and Saif Ali Khan’s third born, Taimur Ali Khan are also visible. The two little siblings seem to be busy having a candid moment with each other.

Also Read | Saif Ali Khan Reveals He Practices Only One Exercise Regularly To Keep Him Fit; Read Here

Soha Ali Khan and Saif Ali Khan are one of the most celebrated and loved pair of siblings in the Indian movie industry. Born to the Indian cricketer, the Nawab of Pataudi and Indian actor Sharmila Tagore, the siblings have been in the news ever since their childhood. Just as the actor shared this picture on her social media, it went viral in no-time. The post has gained over one and a half lakh views and fans have spammed the comment section of the post with sweet comments.

Also Read | Alaya F Shares Her Experience Working With Saif Ali Khan In Her Debut Film

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.