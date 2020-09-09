Aamir Khan Thanks Ministry Of Jal Shakti For Recognising 'Paani Foundation's Efforts

Recently, the Ministry of Jal Shakti hailed and appreciated the remarkable work done by actor Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao’s Paani Foundation in conserving water on their social media handle. The Ministry appreciated and celebrated the NGO’s efforts towards prosperity. Addressing this recognition and encouraging words, superstar Aamir Khan took to his social media handle and shared a heartfelt note thanking the Ministry for their words of acknowledgement.

The actor wrote that Kiran and he would like to thank the Ministry of Jal Shakti, on behalf of every member of the Paani Foundation, for acknowledging their efforts. He further thanked the ministry for highlighting the movement against drought in Maharashtra. Continuing, Aamir wrote that the movement could not have been possible without the support of the donors, and every Maharashtrian who has contributed to this effort and has been a part of this journey. At last, he wrote that the kind words by the ministry have filled him as well as his entire NGO with hope and strength to work more towards the betterment.

Praising the initiative by the actor and his NGO team, the Instagram page of the ministry wrote, “Today we celebrate Paani Foundation, founded by renowned actor Sh. Amir Khan and his wife Smt. Kiran Rao. This NGO has been transforming regions of Maharashtra from drought to prosperity. 'Satyamev Jayate Water Cup' was an applauding initiative by the NGO. #CelebratingNGO”

Aamir Khan has raised awareness to conserve water through his foundation. He is doing his bit to drive the mission of the "Paani Foundation" to make Maharashtra drought-free. The foundation works towards water conservation and watershed management across the villages in Maharashtra.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor and his team for Laal Singh Chaddha have resumed their work on the film from September 7. The shoot of the film had come to a halt due to the then nationwide Coronavirus lockdown. The Delhi leg of the film was previously canceled and the release date was pushed to December 2021, from its initial date in 2020. The crew will be working in various parts of Mumbai in order to finish work with utter safety.

The team of the film has resumed the work in Malad and Goregaon. According to a report by Mid-Day, the team has gotten a nod for the shooting schedule and will be working on it with proper safety measures. Aamir Khan has also reportedly appointed a team that will only look into safety measures during such unprecedented times.

