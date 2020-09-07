Aamir Khan Shares Throwback Group Photo With Teachers On Occasion Of Teachers' Day

On Teacher’s Day, heartfelt wishes poured in from celebs, who paid tributes to their mentors and teachers. On this auspicious day, Aamir Khan too shared an exceptional throwback picture that shows him posing with his teachers. The actor also named his mentors in chronological order. The image shared has the male teachers standing behind the female, who are sitting on chairs as they all pose for a group picture.

On the other hand, Aamir Khan is seen trying to fit himself in the frame by sitting on his knees in front of them. The teacher who was sitting at the centre has placed her hand on Aamir’s shoulder as they all smile for the shot. Aamir wrote, “Thank you” in the caption with a folded hands emoji on his Twitter handle.

ALSO READ: Aamir Khan To Resume Work On 'Laal Singh Chaddha' From September 7 In Mumbai

As soon as the actor shared the picture, many of his fans also commented on his Facebook post. One of the users wrote, “Lucky you to have such great teachers.. it was the reunion time you got that!”. Moreover, many fans also recalled his super hit films 3 Idiots and Taare Zameen Par, where he played the role of a student and a teacher respectively. One of the fans commented, “You have played the role of a most fantastic teacher ever in Taare Zameen Par. Nikumbh sir would remain an inspirational character forever for all the teachers! Happy teacher’s day”.

Apart from this, Aamir Khan recently penned a heartfelt note in the memory of his late Marathi teacher Suhas Limaye. The Lagaan actor wrote that he is deeply saddened to hear that his Marathi Sir, Mr.Suhas Limaye, passed away. He said that his teacher had been one of his best teachers and he has enjoyed every moment that he had spent him.

ALSO READ: Aamir Khan's Daughter Ira Khan Shares The Most Relatable Quarantine Post; See Pic Here

His curiosity, and his desire to learn and share, is what made him the fantastic teacher that he had always been. The four years they spent together have been the most memorable. Every moment that they had spent together is etched in his memory. He did not teach him just Marathi, but about so many other things too, the actor wrote.

On the work front

Aamir Khan is currently gearing up for his upcoming film Laal Singh Chadha. For this, he recently flew to Turkey. The film which is set to release on Christmas 2021, is an official remake of Tom Hanks’ 1994 feature Forrest Gump. Secret Superstar director Advait Chandan is directing this film, while the project is bankrolled by Viacom18 Motion Pictures and Aamir Khan Productions.

(Image Credits: Aamir Khan FB page)

ALSO READ: Aamir Khan's Marathi Teacher Passes Away; Actor Extends Condolences To The Family

ALSO READ: AR Rahman's Beautiful Song Compositions For Aamir Khan's Movies; See List

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.