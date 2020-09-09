Aamir Khan's Brother Faisal On Family Dispute: 'Was Under House Arrest, Forced Medication'

Aamir Khan’s brother recently opened up about his family mistreating him and forcefully giving him medications. In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Faisal Khan spoke about his family considering him depressed and keeping him under house arrest. He said that when his family felt that he was depressed and had paranoid schizophrenia, they kept him under house arrest for one year and gave him forceful medication.

Faisal Khan mentioned that he quietly took all the medications even after knowing that it is illegal as he wanted his family to realise that if he would have been suffering from a disease and that he will show it in some way. Furthermore, he mentioned that he thought he should be patient until his family members come to their senses that they are troubling him for no reason. Faisal Khan further stated that when he was asked by his family to give his signatory rights, he decided to safeguard himself and left the house.

He added that he fought with them in court and after several months, the Bandra metropolitan magistrate’s court ruled that he need not be in anyone’s custody and can live anywhere he wants. Faisal Khan further revealed that he underwent a mental evaluation at JJ Hospital for 20 days, after which he was declared of sound mind and mentally healthy. He said that he was given the wrong medication for one year, which was very unfair on the family’s part.

Faisal Khan talks about his relationship with Aamir Khan

Talking about his relationship with his brother Aamir Khan, Faisal said that that it has been six years that he left Aamir Khan Productions, and right now, he is not associated with his brother. Faisal is all set to make his directorial debut with his upcoming action-thriller film titled Faactory. Talking about it, he said that Aamir did not help him financially or creatively in the film.

Faissal will also be seen essaying the lead role in the film alongside Rajkumar Kanojia and Ribbhu Mehra in pivotal roles. The film has been in the news since 2019. During the interview, Faissal also revealed that the film is almost complete but was put on hold due to the lockdown. Faissal had earlier revealed in a statement that his mother always kept telling him that he’ll do well as a director and he is sure that she will be pleasantly surprised with his decision. The film is expected to release post lockdown. Fans have also been excited to watch him don the director’s hat.

