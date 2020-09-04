Aamir Khan To Resume Work On 'Laal Singh Chaddha' From September 7 In Mumbai

Actor Aamir Khan and his team for Laal Singh Chaddha are all set to start working on the film on September 7. The shoot of the film had come to a halt due to the then nationwide Coronavirus lockdown. The Delhi leg of the film was previously cancelled and the release date was pushed to December 2021, from its initial date in 2020. The crew will be working in various parts of Mumbai in order to finish work with utter safety.

Aamir Khan back at work

The team of Laal Singh Chaddha is all set to resume work on September 7, in Malad and Goregaon. According to a report by Mid-Day, the team has gotten a nod for ts shooting schedule and will be working on it with proper safety measures. Aamir Khan has also reportedly appointed a team that will only look into safety measures during such unprecedented times.

A source close to the development told Mid-Day that they have a few plans fixed for the upcoming schedule. They said that Aamir Khan is certain that he wants to begin with indoor shoots in the upcoming days. A house has been built up at the Goregaon Studio in Mumbai where Kareena Kapoor Khan and Aamir will shoot their scenes together. The crew is also setting up a huge military hospital in Vrundavan Studio in Malad, where Aamir Khan will be shooting a few back-from-war scenes.

The report also suggested that Aamir Khan is quite particular about certain aspects of the shoot. Being the producer of the film, the actor has been feeling responsible for the safety of his crew. Therefore, he has set up a special team which only looks into the safety measures on the set. The crew is also planning to get tested for COVID 19 every week while temperature checks will happen on a daily basis. The report also said that Aamir Khan and director Advait Chandan will only allow a few crew members in Goregoan for Kareena Kapoor Khan’s safety since she is pregnant with her second child.

Previously, actor Aamir Khan had travelled to Turkey to kick start work on the film by studying a few military strategies and plans. Laal Singh Chaddha is the official adaptation of the Tom Hanks film Forrest Gump which is considered an all-time classic. The film stars Aamir Khan, Mona Singh, Vijay Sethupathi, and Kareena Kapoor Khan in key roles.

