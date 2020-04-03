Aamir Khan’s Daughter Ira Shares Her Look With ‘complicated Dresses’; See Picture

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan with 248K followers on Instagram has always stayed active on keeping her fans updated. On Friday, the star kid shared her struggles with 'complicated dresses' with a throwback picture. Taking to her social media handle, Ira shared a cute picture from her childhood where she is seen figuring out a yellow dress.

Calling herself a 'fashion disaster', Ira questioned that why do people go and make things complicated? Netizens couldn't keep calm and complimented her cute looks in the picture. One user said, "Dresses need pockets" and Ira replied saying, 'YES'.

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan stirs a storm on social media; wants to date his co-star

Take a look at the picture —

Confessions of an Insomniac

Ira Khan posted a series of pictures where she can be seen sitting comfortably at her home. She is wearing a black Tshirt. She also posted pictures with her dog. Using hashtags that say bored, 'why don't I just sleep', 'sleep cycle' and 'what is that', she shared that she has been having trouble sleeping.

Ira Khan's friends share solutions to her insomnia while Gulshan Devaiah turns spamster

Ira's friend and actor Gulshan Devaiah took up this opportunity to pull Ira's leg. In the first post shared by Ira, Gulshan commented and advised her to take a cold shower and she might feel sleepy. Ira replied to his comment with an eye-rolling emoji.

Gulshan went on with this fun as he went on to comment on Ira's third post as well. He asked her to take a cold shower once again. Ira finally replied to Devaiah and said that she is trying to sleep and not wake up.

