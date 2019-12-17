Aamir Khan's Family Tree: Lesser Known Facts About The Actor's Parents

Megastar Aamir Khan is known for his dedication and perfectionism. Even with just one film in a year, Aamir does not fail to impress his audience. Born on March 14, 1965, the actor, producer, and television presenter has been contributing to the Hindi cinema for over two decades now. Aamir began his journey back in 1984 with Holi, and now is prepping up for his upcoming flick Laal Singh Chaddha that is slated to release in 2020. Here's all you need to know about the superstar's family tree.

Son of Tahir Hussain and Zeenat Hussain, Aamir Khan was born and brought up in Mumbai. Aamir has two sisters - Nikhat and Farhat and one brother- Faisal Khan. Faisal also acted in a few films but did not garner much attention from the audience. Aamir Khan's father passed away in 2010, and the actor has been very attached to his mother and sisters. The actor is quite often spotted with his mom. His elder sister Nikhat is married and reportedly is a film-producer and sister Farhat is married too and lives in the USA. The family is often seen posing for pictures during various occasions and the pictures of them take no time to storm the internet.

According to reports, Aamir Khan has been married twice until now. He got married to Reena Dutta in 1986 and then the duo parted ways in 2002. Khan is currently married to Kiran Rao since 2005. His daughter Ira Khan has currently become a social sensation with her quirky posts, whereas, elder son Junaid Khan is not a part of the social spectrum. There are reports that he has been studying abroad. Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao's son Azan gets papped by the media each time the family heads out in the city. Meanwhile, Aamir Khan's wife Kiran Rao is also enrolled in the movie industry. She is a screenwriter, director and producer and has also contributed to the industry.

Aamir Khan's nephew Imran Khan made his debut in Bollywood with the film Jaane Tu Yaa.. Jaane Na which was a major hit at the box office. He did quite a few films in Bollywood that received a warm welcome at the box office.

