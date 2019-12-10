'Chhapaak' Trailer: Vikrant Massey Says The Film Has An Important Story To Tell

Chhapaak is an upcoming biographical film that is based on the life of the real acid attack survivor, Laxmi Agarwal. The movie will portray Laxmi's journey after the attack and will showcase how she rediscovered her identity and fought for the rights of acid attack survivors. The film stars Deepika in the role of the survivor while Vikrant Massey plays the role of her partner, Amol. The trailer launch for the movie took place on December 10 in Mumbai. During the event, Actor Vikrant Massey spoke to the media and revealed why he did the movie. He also said that it was an important story to tell.

Vikrant Massey on why Chhapaak is an important film

Vikrant Massey said that he was fortunate to be a part of Chhapaak. He said that there was no reason for him to not be a part of the project and that it would have been foolish to let such an opportunity slip by. Further, he discussed the character that he played in the movie.

He said that he was playing the role of Amol, who is based on Alok Dixit, the man who was with Laxmi in her journey. He added that with the crimes against women that were constantly happening in the country, he thought that it was about time that they told a story like this as responsibly as possible through cinema. All the members of the cast and crew were present at the trailer launch, including Deepika. While discussing the film, Deepika broke down on stage and could not hold back her tears as she spoke about her journey during the filming.

However, Vikrant said that he was very thick-skinned and did not break down during the filming of the movie. He added that he had a lot to take back with him from Chhapaak. He also said that these learnings and experiences would remain with him for a very long time.

Further talking about why Chhapaak was relevant to the current times, Vikrant Massey said that it was a very important story to tell in this day and age, given the situation of women in India. He also added that he got the opportunity to work with a fine director and co-star. Chhapaak was directed by Meghna Gulzar, who was also responsible for penning down the script alongside Atika Chohan.

Chhapaak is produced by Fox Star Studios and Deepika Padukone. Interestingly, this is the first film for which Deepika has worked as a producer. Chhapaak is set to release on January 10, 2020.

