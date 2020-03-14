Aamir Khan's Birthday: Times When The Actor Played A Negative Role In Movies; Read

Known as the ‘Perfectionist of Bollywood,’ Aamir Khan has created a niche for himself in Bollywood. He has impressed the audience with his acting skills in a number of films. He has also given blockbuster hit films such as PK, 3 Idiots, Dangal, Ghajini and many more.

But apart from being a protagonist, Aamir Khan has portrayed a few roles of an antagonist as well. Here’s taking a look at Aamir Khan’s negative roles in films as he celebrates his birthday today.

Dhoom 3

Released in 2013, the film Dhoom 3 starred Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif, Abhishek Bachchan and Uday Chopra in pivotal roles. In the film, Aamir Khan played the role of a negative character where he was shown as a thief. His acting skills were lauded by fans and the film managed to charm the audience as Dhoom 3 was considered to be a blockbuster hit.

Fanna

Fanna released in the year 2006 and starred Aamir Khan and Kajol in pivotal roles. Aamir Khan portrayed the role of a terrorist who falls in love with Kajol and tries to get rid of her. The film and the chemistry between Aamir Khan and Kajol were loved by fans.

Aatank Hi Aatank

The film Aatank Hi Aatank released in 1995 and is based on a crime action genre. The film starred Rajinikanth, Aamir Khan, Juhi Chawla and Kabir Bedi in pivotal roles. In the film, Aamir Khan portrayed the role of a gangster who mobs innocent people. Aamir Khan reportedly charmed the audience with his acting skills in the film.

On the work front

Aamir Khan is all set to star in Laal Singh Chaddha alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan and Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles. The film is reported to be an official remake of the American film Forrest Gump that released in 1994. The film Laal Singh Chaddha is expected to hit the silver screens on December 25, 2020.

