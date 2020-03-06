'Laal Singh Chaddha's' Chandigarh Schedule Wrapped, Crew Parties Hard

The cast of Laal Singh Chaddha has been busy with the making of their film as it is being shot in 100 different locations. In the most recent developments, the cast and crew wrapped up their shoot in Chandigarh and are heading for Amritsar. Mona Singh, who is a part of the cast, posted about the recent shoot plans.

Laal Singh Chaddha shoot completed in Chandigarh

Laal Singh Chaddha has proven to be one of the much-anticipated films of the year 2020. The film is being shot in 100 different locations to make sure the film looks as authentic as possible. Mona Singh recently posted pictures on her official Instagram handle from the after-party that was held after the cast and crew finished shooting in Chandigarh. She has mentioned in the caption for the post how they have worked hard on the schedule and have also partied harder.

Mona Singh has also mentioned in the post their Chandigarh shoot they are heading for Amritsar now. In the series of pictures posted, Mona Singh can be seen enjoying the party in a pair of blue jeans and a black top. Actor Aamir Khan and other members of the crew can also be seen in the pictures posted. Have a look at the post here.

Read | Newlyweds Mona Singh And Shyam Rajgopalan Pose For A Selfie As They Ring In 2020 Together

Read | Mona Singh's First Lohri With Husband Shyam Will Give You Full Punjabi Vibes, See Pictures

About Laal Singh Chaddha

Laal Singh Chaddha is a comedy-drama film which will release on Christmas this year. The film revolves around a man who has lower than usual IQ and the adventures that he has in life. The film is a Hindi adaptation of the critically acclaimed Tom Hanks film, Forrest Gump. Laal Singh Chaddha is being directed by Advait Chandan and with actors like Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khai, and Vijay Sethupathi in key roles. Have a look at the poster of the film here.

Read | Mona Singh Takes Fans Back To Her 'Happy Indian Wedding' Through Fun-filled Video

Read | Mona Singh's Unique Fashion Sense Will Give You Wardrobe Goals

Image Courtesy: Mona Singh Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.