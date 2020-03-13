Aamir Khan Misses Birthday Tradition For 2020 Because Of THIS Reason

Aamir Khan is quite the busy bee as he is shooting for his upcoming movie Lal Singh Chaddha. In fact, he seems to be so busy that the actor will reportedly miss his birthday tradition. Here’s what he will do instead.

Aamir Khan misses birthday tradition for Lal Singh Chaddha shoot

Every year, Aamir Khan celebrates his birthday on March 14 with a cake cutting ceremony with the media professionals. However, this time the media will miss his cake cutting. Aamir has reportedly flown to Amritsar to shoot for the second schedule of Lal Singh Chaddha. He was also spotted at the Mumbai airport yesterday with Kareena Kapoor, his co-star in the movie.

Lal Singh Chaddha is an official remake of the Hollywood movie, Forrest Gump. The lead in the latter was Tom Hanks while Aamir Khan will be stepping into his shoes for the Bollywood remake. Lal Singh Chaddha is touted to be one of the most anticipated movies of the coming year.

A picture of the actor carrying Gippy Grewal’s baby has gone viral that mentions Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha in it. The Punjabi actor himself shared the image on his Twitter account. The picture has won fans' hearts and people are posting cute comments on the picture.

Aamir Khan’s Lal Singh Chaddha is expected to release on December 25, 2020. The movie is being helmed by Advait Chandan. The latter has also worked with Aamir in the Bollywood blockbuster, Secret Superstar. Besides Aamir and Kareena Kapoor, the cast of Lal Singh Chaddha also includes Sharman Joshi, Manav Vij, Vijay Sethupathi and Mona Singh in important roles. The movie is being bankrolled by Aamir Khan Productions.

