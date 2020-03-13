Aamir Khan And Gippy Grewal's Son Gurbaaz Are All Smiles As They Get Clicked Together

Aamir Khan is one of the most highly regarded actors in the Indian film industry. The actor is also known as Mr. Perfectionist owing to his work ethics and performances he puts up on the big screen. The actor will next be in an upcoming film, Laal Singh Chaddha.

Recently, Gippy Grewal, who works in the Hindi and Punjabi film industry, posted a picture of Aamir Khan where he can be seen holding Gippy Grewal's son Gurbaaz in his arms. In the picture, Aamir Khan and Gurbaaz can be seen posing for the camera with big smiles on their faces. Take a look at the picture below.

Pictures of Aamir Khan and Gippy Grewal's son together

As reported by various media portals, Aamir Khan was shooting for his film, Laal Singh Chaddha in the Chandigarh and other cities of Punjab. There, popular Punjabi actor, Gippy Grewal came to meet Aamir Khan and later posted these adorable pictures on his Instagram handle. Fans of the actors thought that the pictures were adorable and could not stop sending love to Aamir Khan as well as to Gippy Grewal's son, Gurbaaz.

Fans react

What is next for Aamir Khan?

Aamir Khan was last seen in a multi-starrer film, Thugs of Hindostan in the year 2018. In the action-drama movie, he shared the screen with Amitabh Bachchan and Katrina Kaif. He will next be seen in Laal Singh Chadha which is the official remake of a Hollywood superhit film Forrest Gump which starred Tom Hanks. Laal Singh Chaddha is directed by Advait Chandan and also Kareena Kapoor Khan opposite Aamir Khan. The movie is expected to hit theatres in December 2020.

