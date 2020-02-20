Aanand L Rai Reacts To Zero's Failure, Says 'It Hasn't Changed The Way I See My Films'

Aanand L Rai is a Hindi-film director and producer who gained recognition after his two commercial successes Tanu Weds Manu (2011) and Raanjhana (2013). The director-producer is recently gearing up for an upcoming movie Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. This movie stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar in lead roles. Recently, the director commented on Zero's failure.

Aanand L Rai talks about the failure of Zero

Aanand L Rai in an interview with a leading daily said that the priority behind making a film is to entertain people. However, the story of a film should be layered with a certain kind of idea of growth and change, he added. His last directorial venture Zero didn’t do well at the box office, talking about it, the producer-director said that every film is like a chapter in his life as every movie teaches him a lesson.

He said that he had gone silent after every movie and tried to learn his lessons. Rai added that box office collections haven’t changed the way he sees his films, his process to make the films remains the same.

Talking about Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, the producer said that every movie sets a new level of achievement for the makers. He added that he also wanted to learn about the concept of homosexuality and also entertain people by portraying on-screen.

Furthermore, Rai said that when a filmmaker decides to make a film, that’s when he wins half of the battle. He also talked about the audience and said that since it’s a progressive nation and the audience is growing, the filmmakers are trying to come up with new progressive subjects.

The producer commented on the box office numbers and the variation in his ideology behind making films. He said that when he came to Mumbai, his process of making films changed and he decided to be fearless rather than playing it safe. Rai further added that the box office numbers don’t bother him much and he would continue this process to create a perfect masterpiece for his audience.

Rai said that another important element that outshines in his filmmaking is his association with small towns. The producer said that for him, small towns are always a reflection of a progressive Indian and that’s how he always tried to represent it on-screen.

Aanand L Rai’s another upcoming directorial Atrangi Re was announced in the recent past. Talking about the movie, he said that this movie is not going to be a ‘safe’ film. He added that it is a story he wanted to tell and he is proud to talk about it. The actor concluded his conversation by saying that if anyone thinks he will make a ‘safe’ film next, he doesn’t believe the word exists for him.

Image Courtesy: Aanand L Rai Instagram and Twitter

