The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Netizens Excited As Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan & Dhanush Join Aanand L Rai's 'Atrangi Re'

Bollywood News

Fans can't contain excitement as Akshay Kumar will be next seen sharing screen space with Sara Ali Khan & Dhanush in filmmaker Aanand L Rai's next "Atrangi Re".

Written By Chetna Kapoor | Mumbai | Updated On:
Atrangi Re

Superstar Akshay Kumar will be sharing screen space with Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush in filmmaker Aanand L Rai's next "Atrangi Re". The film, which reunites Dhanush and Aanand after their 2013 critical hit "Raanjhanaa", will feature Akshay in a "special role", the makers have said. About his film's lead actors, Sara and Dhanush, the filmmaker said, "Their pairing is quite interesting and exciting. Fans will love the freshness these two will bring on the big screen."

The director described "Atrangi Re" as a musical from noted composer A R Rahman and a project that is close to his heart. T-Series head Bhushan Kumar said he is happy to have joined hands with Aanand for the new film. Aanand will direct the film from a script by National award winner Himanshu Sharma. Presented by T Series, Colour Yellow Productions and Akshay' a Cape Of Good Films, "Atrangi Re" will go on floors on March 1 and release on 14th February 2021.

READ | Sara Ali Khan gives a sneak peek to the song 'Haan Main Galat' in THIS post

As the news broke, netizens couldn't keep calm and expressed their excitement on social media. From praising the great pairing to the quirky title of the film — read the reactions below —

Netizens Reactions

ALSO READ | Akshay Kumar tricks paparazzi and leaves everyone in splits, watch video

ALSO READ | 'I’m sure it will happen': Aditi Rao Hydari on Dhanush's impending sophomore film

(With PTI inputs)

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
DELHI POLICE: IMAM HIGH RADICALISED
ARVIND KEJRIWAL ON BJP'S CLAIMS
CPI BLAMES BJP FOR JAMIA INCIDENT
DR KHAN: I DONT TRUST UP POLICE
TEJ PRATAP YADAV INVITES KISHOR
LIFE INSURANCE FOR NRI IN INDIA