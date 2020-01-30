Netizens Excited As Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan & Dhanush Join Aanand L Rai's 'Atrangi Re'

Superstar Akshay Kumar will be sharing screen space with Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush in filmmaker Aanand L Rai's next "Atrangi Re". The film, which reunites Dhanush and Aanand after their 2013 critical hit "Raanjhanaa", will feature Akshay in a "special role", the makers have said. About his film's lead actors, Sara and Dhanush, the filmmaker said, "Their pairing is quite interesting and exciting. Fans will love the freshness these two will bring on the big screen."

The director described "Atrangi Re" as a musical from noted composer A R Rahman and a project that is close to his heart. T-Series head Bhushan Kumar said he is happy to have joined hands with Aanand for the new film. Aanand will direct the film from a script by National award winner Himanshu Sharma. Presented by T Series, Colour Yellow Productions and Akshay' a Cape Of Good Films, "Atrangi Re" will go on floors on March 1 and release on 14th February 2021.

As the news broke, netizens couldn't keep calm and expressed their excitement on social media. From praising the great pairing to the quirky title of the film — read the reactions below —

