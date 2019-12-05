Varun Dhawan Turns Down Aanand L Rai's Offer After Hrithik Roshan And Ajay Devgn

Aanand L Rai's last film Zero turned out to be a flop at the box-office, the director is having a hard time getting his upcoming venture official. Dhanush will be making a return to Bollywood with this project, alongside the Gen-Y star Sara Ali Khan. Even after getting nods from the two actors, the film has not been made official, here is the reason why:

Post Hrithik Roshan and Ajay Devgn, Varun Dhawan also turns Aanand L Rai down

Aanand L Rai wants another big name to join his upcoming project, according to the reports of a leading entertainment portal. However, he is being turned down by everyone he approaches with the offer. At first, Aanand L Rai was reportedly in talks with Hrithik Roshan, but after the success of his 2019 film War, Hrithik Roshan was apprehensive about starring in a romantic saga.

Post approaching Hrithik Roshan, Aanand L Rai, also initiated talks with Ajay Devgn. However, it seemed that Ajay Devgn was not interested in starring in the movie as well. Ajay Devgn and Aanand L Rai will be collaborating in an upcoming project, but it will not be the Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan-starrer.

According to the reports, it is being said that Aanand L Rai has approached another actor from the filming fraternity. He is said to be in talks with the Judwaa 2 actor Varun Dhawan. According to the reports, after being turned down by Hrithik Roshan and Ajay Devgn, Aanand L Rai initiated talks with Varun Dhawan. Though Varun Dhawan respects Aanand L. Rai and also wants to star in a project helmed by him, his schedule is tightly packed. Varun Dhawan is busy with Coolie No. 1, Ekkees and Mr Lele. Thus he had to let go of Aanand L. Rai’s next.

Varun Dhawan’s movies

Varun Dhawan is known to have a couple of films up his sleeve already. Some of the upcoming Varun Dhawan’s movies include Shhuddhi, Dishoom Again, Street Dancer 3D and Coolie No. 1. Varun Dhawan’s movies Street Dancer 3D, Dishoom Again are sequels of his previous Bollywood movies. Coolie No. 1 is a remake of the Bollywood classic with the same name.

