Sara Ali Khan's Next Film With Aanand L Rai, Here's What The Title Is

Sara Ali Khan is on a promotion spree with Kartik Aaryan to promote their film Love Aaj Kal. The trailer of the film had mixed reactions from the fans. The film is going to release on February 14, 2020. But before the release of her next film, a piece of news came out about her upcoming film with filmmaker Aanand L Rai. In a recent interview with an entertainment portal, Aanand revealed a lot of things about his next project including the leading cast and the title of the film. Here is all you should know about it.

Sara Ali Khan will star in the Aanand L Rai's next film opposite Dhanush

In a recent interview with an entertainment portal director, Aanand L Rai revealed that in his next film we will be seeing Sara Ali Khan and South Indian actor Dhanush. Aanand L Rai addressed this project as Atrangi Re. It was also reported that Atrangi Re will have a cameo by Akshay Kumar. This is the first time the title of the project has been revealed.

During the interview, Aanand L Rai also spoke about the film. He expressed that the movie will be slightly quirky just like its title. He also added that Akshay Kumar will have a small yet pivotal cameo. He also added that Sara will be the main protagonist of the film. It was also reported that Sara was seen at Aanand L Rai’s office to discuss the film. Aanand L Rai’s last film was Zero that starred Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma, and Katrina Kaif. Current films under Sara Ali Khan’s belt are Love Aaj Kal and Coolie No. 1.

