Aap Log Kaise Ho? Sab Safe Ho Na?: Sara Ali Khan Greets Paps; Netizens Laud Her Simplicity

For the first time in months (since lockdown), Sara Ali Khan, on Tuesday stepped out for a meeting with director Anand L Rai. Dressed in a pink traditional outfit, Sara greeted paparazzi outside Anand L Rai's office with her signature namaste pose.

While greeting the paps, Sara also asked them how they were doing and if they were safe. Soon after she started trending on Twitter where users lauded her simplicity.

How cutely she askin "Ap log kaise ho.Sab safe ho na?"

She's polite,humble,respects everyone,accepts her privileges & the way she talks even to the paps,her simplicity make her diff from many others in Bollywood.

Missed this cutie & her namastes😍#SaraAliKhan pic.twitter.com/eBu3apfDEj — Diu (@RcDiu_SAK) June 30, 2020

#SaraAliKhan doesn't have a Godfather. She doesn't associate with the Dharma gang or the YRF gang. She made her debut with a small film not under some big banner. She deserves respect — Shagufta (@95Shagufta) June 30, 2020

Let us all not, but truth to be admitted me #SaraAliKhan is a good Nepo Kid and deserves RESPECT like how she always respected and adored #Sushant https://t.co/mYaBvu1P7g — Srivaishnavi Rao (@Sri_vaishuRao) June 30, 2020

About Sara's 'Atrangi Re'

Aanand L Rai has described Atrangi Re as a musical drama and a project that is close to his heart. The film is produced by T-Series, Colour Yellow Productions and Cape Of Good Films. Acclaimed artist A.R. Rahman will compose the music. The story is written by Himanshu Sharma.

