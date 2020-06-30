Last Updated:

Aap Log Kaise Ho? Sab Safe Ho Na?: Sara Ali Khan Greets Paps; Netizens Laud Her Simplicity

For the first time in months (since lockdown), Sara Ali Khan, on Tuesday stepped out for a meeting with director Anand L Rai. Watch video —

Written By
Chetna Kapoor
Sara Ali Khan

For the first time in months (since lockdown), Sara Ali Khan, on Tuesday stepped out for a meeting with director Anand L Rai. Dressed in a pink traditional outfit, Sara greeted paparazzi outside Anand L Rai's office with her signature namaste pose. 

While greeting the paps, Sara also asked them how they were doing and if they were safe. Soon after she started trending on Twitter where users lauded her simplicity.

About Sara's 'Atrangi Re'

Aanand L Rai has described Atrangi Re as a musical drama and a project that is close to his heart. The film is produced by T-Series, Colour Yellow Productions and Cape Of Good Films. Acclaimed artist A.R.  Rahman will compose the music. The story is written by Himanshu Sharma. 

