When Sara Ali Khan Thanked Sushant Singh Rajput For Making Her Talk Only In Hindi; Watch

Sushant Singh Rajput’s tragic demise has sent shockwaves across the nation, as fans have flooded social media platforms with the late actor’s unseen interviews and videos. One such video took the internet by storm, which features Sara Ali Khan thanking Sushant Singh Rajput for her making her talk only in Hindi with the actor. Take a look at the video:

As seen in the video, Sara Ali Khan speaks about Sushant Singh Rajput and remarks that he was the most helpful person to have had around during Kedarnath shoot. Adding to the same, Sara Ali Khan thanked Sushant Singh Rajput for teaching her to speak in Hindi. Furthermore, the actor confessed that whatever Hindi she speaks, it is only because of Sushant Singh Rajput. Speaking about her acting in Kedarnath, Sara Ali Khan remarked that she wouldn't have done 'any of it' without Sushant. Sara Ali Khan confessed that there were times when she was lost and scared, however, had Sushant by her side always.

All about Kedarnath

Starring Sara and Sushant in the leading roles, Kedarnath narrates a Hindu-Muslim love story, which portrays how a Muslim boy saves a Hindu tourist from the Uttrakhand floods at the pilgrimage and the love that eventually develops between them. Helmed by Abhishek Kapoor, the movie hit the theatres on December 7, 2018. Reportedly, the movie collected ₹96.6 crores at the box office.

Sushant Singh's last film- All about Dil Bechara

Dil Bechara is the Indian adaptation of the hit Hollywood movie, The Fault In Our Stars, which delivers an emotional love story of two youngsters, who experience the journey of love and life one last time as they, both, are suffering from a deadly disease. Helmed by Mukesh Chhabra, the romantic entertainer also stars Saif Ali Khan in a prominent role. The Fault in Our stars was inspired by John Green's much-loved book by the same name.

Sushant Singh Rajput's death:

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, aged 34, passed away at his Bandra residence on Sunday, June 14. Reportedly, Sushant's house help informed the police soon after he found the actor in an unconscious state. As per reports, Sushant's mortal remains were taken to the Cooper Hospital in Mumbai for post-mortem, and his last rites were conducted a day after that. The actor’s mortal remains were cremated at the Pawan Hans crematorium in Vile Parle in Mumbai. As per reports, the actor's family conducted the 'ashes immersion' rites in Patna after his US-based sister Shweta Singh Kirti flew in.

