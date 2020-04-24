After PM Modi, Ajay Devgn's 'Setu Bodyguard' video draws Big B, Shekhar Kapur's attention

The spread of the COVID-19 pandemic has led to panic, uncertainty and fear across the globe. One of the major points related to the outbreak has been how quickly the virus has spread across the world, with over 27 lakh cases and 1.90 lakh deaths. As India too faces an uphill battle with the spread of the virus, the government has come out with an initiative to help curb the spread of COVID-19, the Arogya Setu app.

As Ajay Devgn led the initiative by shooting a fun yet informative video, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was impressed and urged all to download the app to strengthen the fight against COVID-19 and protect one's family and the nation with it.

Well said @ajaydevgn.



Aarogya Setu protects us, our family and the nation.



Download the App and strengthen the fight against COVID-19. https://t.co/W8ZMyEWfRy — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 22, 2020

Now, even Amitabh Bachchan and Shekhar Kapur reacted to the video. Big B gave a thumbs up to the initiative, urging all to be safe and take all precautions. The latter termed it ‘brilliant.’

Here are the tweets

Be safe .. be in precaution .. just be ..🙏 https://t.co/bQOFzTalTa — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 22, 2020

In the video, Ajay Devgn is seen in a double role, one as a bodyguard who informs the other of the ways in which one can be protected from the virus. After finding it confusing, he understands that it is through the app that the virus-infected persons and areas can be traced.

About Arogya Setu app

The Arogya Setu app was developed by the ministry of electronics and IT two weeks ago and has already been downloaded over million times from Google play store and Apple app store. The app has numerous functions, including a self-assessment tool where one can answer questions to know the likelihood of one’s chances to have got infected. The app allows one to know if they came in contact with a person who tested positive, before or after the meeting. The information tracked in the app, will be used by the government to take the requisite steps to curb the pandemic.

Meanwhile, the film stars have been contributing to various other initiatives of the union and state governments. Some have urged the virus-recovered to donate blood, some have urged to step up against domestic violence, among other initiatives. Many have also contributed to the various relief funds.

